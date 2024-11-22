Ahead of Palakkad by-election result, parties and candidates eye past trends in search of answers

PALAKKAD: With counting of votes to the by-election in Palakkad assembly constituency set for Saturday, the major political fronts and their candidates are bracing for an anxious weekend. Despite the lower-than-expected voter turnout, they are taking consolation from the fact that the polling percentage crossed 70%, which is a rare occurrence in bypolls.

Booth agents to senior office bearers of both the Congress-led UDF and the CPM-led LDF have been closely observing the varying fortunes in their traditional strongholds, particularly the rural areas. Meanwhile, the BJP-led NDA is optimistic that the high turnout in urban areas will see it through.

“In 2021, our candidate E Sreedharan lost by less than 4,000 votes. This time, the increase in the polling percentage within municipal limits will be to our advantage,” said BJP national council member N Sivarajan. He noted that the decline in votes in rural areas will significantly impact both UDF and LDF. Sivarajan said he expects NDA candidate C Krishnakumar to win by a margin of 5,000 to 10,000 votes.

Meanwhile, the UDF camp is confident of securing a five-digit margin of victory. “The recent general election clearly showed that the front can count on at least 9,000 votes within the Palakkad municipality limits. Combined with the votes from the three grama panchayat segments, including our stronghold of Pirayiri, we are expecting a significant majority,” said P Balagopal, UDF Palakkad district convenor.

While acknowledging the differing voting patterns in Lok Sabha and other elections, Balagopal expressed confidence that the UDF voter base will stay intact. He cautioned the BJP against premature celebrations, referring to the fact that the saffron party bagged a mere 495 votes from the municipality area in the last Lok Sabha election.

“We are not projecting exaggerated figures,” said CPM Kannadi local committee secretary Krishnadas. “Based on our projections, the LDF candidate is expected to win by a margin of 2,000 to 3,000 votes,” he said. The reports from booth agents and designated party workers indicate that the LDF’s core votes were secured. He also dismissed concerns about a decline in polling percentages in traditional strongholds like Kannadi and Mathur, asserting that it would not impact their loyal voter base.

“The municipality segment has not been our strong point, but the increased turnout there might still benefit the LDF, given the appeal of our high-profile candidate,” said Krishnadas.

Diverging numbers

Polling percentages in various Palakkad assembly segments in 2021 and 2024

Segment 2024 2021 bypoll

Palakkad municipality 71.1 75.24

Kannadi grama panchayat 70.15 78.45

Pirayiri grama panchayat 70.89 75.10

Mathur grama panchayat 70.11 73.45