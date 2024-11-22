Complainant withdraws charges against Malayalam actors Mukesh, Jayasurya, and others in sexual offence cases

KOCHI: In a surprising turn of events, the complainant has withdrawn charges against seven individuals, including Malayalam actors Mukesh, Jayasurya, Edavela Babu, Balachandra Menon, and Maniyanpilla Raju, in connection with sexual offence cases.

The victim, a native of Aluva who acted in Malayalam and Tamil movies, revealed her decision to withdraw the complaints through a social media post on Friday.

According to the victim, she initially came forward with the complaints for a social cause, hoping that no woman in the industry would ever be asked to make 'adjustments' again.

"However, the government failed to prove the truth behind a fake Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case registered against me. Neither did the media come forward to support me. So, I am withdrawing all the cases,” she stated.