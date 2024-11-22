Complainant withdraws charges against Malayalam actors Mukesh, Jayasurya, and others in sexual offence cases

KOCHI: In a surprising turn of events, the complainant has withdrawn charges against seven individuals, including Malayalam actors Mukesh, Jayasurya, Edavela Babu, Balachandra Menon, and Maniyanpilla Raju, in connection with sexual offence cases.
The victim, a native of Aluva who acted in Malayalam and Tamil movies, revealed her decision to withdraw the complaints through a social media post on Friday.
According to the victim, she initially came forward with the complaints for a social cause, hoping that no woman in the industry would ever be asked to make 'adjustments' again.
"However, the government failed to prove the truth behind a fake Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case registered against me. Neither did the media come forward to support me. So, I am withdrawing all the cases,” she stated.
“Even after knowing that the POCSO Act case against me was fake, there was no attempt by the police to find the people behind it. The media is also silent about it. So, I am voluntarily withdrawing all the cases," she added.
However, the police team maintains that the investigation into the cases will continue.
In rape cases, the victim can approach the court to end the investigation, but any changed circumstances must be explained to the court.
"In this case, the only change in circumstances is that the victim became an accused in a POCSO case, which was registered by her relative. In the cases registered on the actor's complaint, the probe is continuing. If we find sufficient evidence, a chargesheet will be filed. Otherwise, closure reports will be submitted. We have no plans to drop cases that are still under investigation," a police officer involved in the case said.