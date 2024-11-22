Indelible ink to be applied on left middle finger in Kerala's December 10 by-elections

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Indelible ink will be applied on the left middle finger of the voter, instead of the left forefinger, in the local body by-election to be held on December 10.

The State Election Commission has taken the decision as the ink mark would remain on the left forefinger of electors who had cast their votes in the recent assembly by-elections in Palakkad and Chelakkara and the Lok Sabha bypoll in Wayanad.

As per rules, the voter's left index finger is examined by the polling officer or presiding officer for applying the indelible ink after verifying the elector's identity. In case the ink is detected on the left forefinger, the voter is not allowed to vote.

The decision to shift to the left middle finger has been taken keeping this scenario in view. The poll panel added that the new arrangement will be applicable only for the December 10 bypoll.

By-election will be held in 31 local body wards on December 10. These include 23 grama panchayat wards, three municipality wards, four block panchayat wards and one district panchayat ward in districts except Ernakulam, Wayanad and Kasaragod.