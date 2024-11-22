Kerala HC quashes case against Sreedharan Pillai for his speech on women’s entry to Sabarimala temple

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday quashed a case registered by Kasaba police under Kozhikode City against Goa governor and BJP leader P S Sreedharan Pillai for a speech he made in connection with the Sabarimala women entry issue. Justice P V Kunhikrishnan said Sreedharan Pillai made the speech at a conference hall during the meeting of the youth wing of BJP.

“In such circumstances, it cannot be said that the petitioner made a speech that is likely to cause fear or alarm among the public. Hence, it will not attract the offence under Section 505 (1)(b) (making a statement to cause fear or alarm among the public or any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the state or public tranquillity) of IPC,” the court observed.

According to the prosecution while addressing a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha state council in 2018, Sreedharan Pillai, the then-state president of BJP, allegedly induced protestors to engage in violence in connection with the protest over the entry of women in Sabarimala.

The court stated that in addition to all, the petitioner is now discharging his duty as the governor of the state of Goa. Article 361 of the Constitution says that the President or the governor of a state shall not be answerable to any court for the performance of the powers and duties of his office or any act done or purporting to be done by him in the exercise of those powers and duties.