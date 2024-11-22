Kerala MPs to raise lack of Centre aid for Wayanad landslide rehabilitation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: MPs from Kerala on Thursday unanimously decided to raise the lack of entral assistance to survivors and relatives of the July 30 Wayanad landslides, as well as the demand to declare the disaster as L3 category, in the Parliament.

An L3 disaster is a nearly catastrophic or very large-scale disaster that overwhelms state and district authorities.

The decision was taken at the meeting called by the state government ahead of the start of the winter session of the Parliament on Monday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who chaired the meeting, told the MPs that not a single penny had been allotted to the state as aid even 100 days after the PM visited the disaster-struck areas.

At the meeting, opposition MPs flayed the state government for making an unnecessary demand – to declare the landslides a national disaster – in its representation and memorandum submitted to the Centre.

RSP MP N K Premachandran asked the rationale behind the government’s demand when there was no provision to declare a disaster as such.

The CM said since the state government had declared the landslides as a calamity of severe nature, all the MPs from Kerala could donate up to Rs 25 lakh from their MPLADS fund towards relief. None of the MPs responded to his statement.