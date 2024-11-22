Nursing student’s death: Three classmates taken into custody

PATHANAMTHITTA: Six days after the passing of 22-year-old nursing student Ammu Sajeev, who fell from the hostel building at the Government Nursing College in Chuttippara, Pathanamthitta, three of her classmates were taken into custody on Thursday under charges of abetment of suicide.

The development followed a statement recorded by Pathanamthitta police from Ammu’s brother Akhil Sajeev on Thursday. Ammu hails from Ayirooppara in Thiruvananthapuram.

Pathanamthitta SI Jinu confirmed to TNIE that while the arrests had not yet been officially recorded, the interrogation of the three suspects was ongoing around 7.30 pm on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after providing his statement, Akhil alleged foul play behind his sister’s death. He vehemently rejected the possibility of suicide, accusing both the college authorities and three of Ammu’s classmates of being involved in the incident. Describing it as a murder, Akhil stated that the family would file a formal complaint with Health Minister Veena George. He also expressed satisfaction with the progress of the police investigation.

The police, however, pointed out that a note found in Ammu’s belongings, which read “I Quit,” suggested the possibility of suicide. “We don’t suspect the death to be a murder. However, we are looking into the reasons behind the incident,” Jinu said.

According to reports, Ammu, who sustained critical injuries from the fall, was rushed to Pathanamthitta General Hospital by her teachers and classmates. After informing her family, she was transferred to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College in an ICU ambulance, where she later succumbed to injuries.

However, Akhil contended that the family had not instructed anyone to take Ammu to Thiruvananthapuram. Ammu’s parents, too, have maintained that their daughter would not have taken such an extreme step.

Following protests by the SFI and ABVP, the KSU also took out a protest march to the nursing college in Chuttipara, which turned violent.