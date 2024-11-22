Wings of woe! Bird species decline in north and south Kerala, shows survey

KOCHI: Whither are our winged friends headed? The Wings survey, held simultaneously in Kochi, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram and adjoining interior areas, has thrown up worrying fact: There has been a drop in the number of individual birds in some parts of the state. Though no new species were discovered, birders in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode noted a decrease in the observed species count in their regions, while Kochi registered a slight increase.

Last year, when the survey was called the Bird Race, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi counted 212, 193 and 187 bird species, respectively. This year, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram saw a drop in the number of species, with just 201 and 183 counted, while Kochi region witnessed a jump with 192 species identified.

Sivakumar A K, a birder from Thiruvananthapuram told TNIE, “The count cannot be termed foolproof, as it was carried out in inclement weather conditions. Rain and the presence of wild elephants prevented us from venturing out into some areas. Such areas might have had at least four or five species of birds.”

According to Vishunpriyan Kartha K, secretary of the Cochin Natural History Society (CNHS), the survey and the interactive meet-up have been conducted in Kerala since 2007, with the exception being during covid-19. “It is usually conducted on or around the birth anniversary of legendary ornithologist Dr Salim Ali. The exhaustive process sees the participation of several institutions and organisations in Kerala, with over 500 people participating annually,” he said.

“Participants range from students to retired professionals and housewives, teachers, scientists, advocates and people from various other fields. In Kochi and central Kerala region, CNHS coordinates the event in collaboration with the College of Forestry — Kerala Agricultural University,” said Kartha.

Speaking about the process, Sathyan Meppayur, a birder from Kozhikode, said, “Participants form groups of three to five, led by an expert or senior birder, and explore a wide range of sites and habitats in and around every venue. This adds up to over 100 locations across the state. The teams then upload the checklists onto the eBird app, which helps compile the data.”

The programme is coordinated at the pan-India level by Mumbai-based Sunjoy Monga, with the passionate support of local birders, he added.

Meppayur said, “Of the bird species found in north Kerala, 54 are migratory while 14 are found only in the Western Ghats. In Kozhikode district, the census took the birders to Sarovaram Biopark, Mavoor wetlands, Kappad, Cherandathoor, and Vanaparvam Biodiversity Park.