Kerala by-polls: Priyanka wins Wayanad, UDF retains Palakkad; Chelakkara stands with LDF

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress-led UDF retained the Palakkad assembly seat and Wayanad Lok Sabha seat while the ruling CPM retained the Chelakkara seat in the three by-polls held in the state.

In Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi recorded a massive victory with a winning margin of over 4 lakh votes. In spite of a substantial decrease in polling percentage, the Gandhi scion won 4,10,931 votes. She was able to cross the victory margin of 3.58 lakh votes set by her brother Rahul Gandhi in 2024.

Youth Congress chief Rahul Mamkoottathil won with a majority of 18,840 votes in Palakkad pushing BJP's C Krishnakumar, who polled 39549 votes (28.63 %) to the second slot. Rahul garnered 58389 (42.27 %) votes. LDF independent Dr P Sarin, who moved to the Left after Congress denied him seat, ended up in the third position with 37293 (27%) votes.