Kerala govt schools take VR route to make learning funfilled

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: How about peeling and examining various layers of the earth such as its core, mantle and crust with the ease of peeling an orange? That’s how interesting a geography chapter has turned into for students of Government Girls’ HSS, Malayinkeezh, in the state capital. Thanks to the newly set-up virtual reality (VR) lab in the school, learning has become a totally immersive affair, giving students hands-on experiences that are difficult to explain or replicate in real life.

Besides geography, students from Classes VIII to XII in the school can now experience as many as 65 concepts in VR mode for subjects such as physics, chemistry, biology and mathematics. Though intended for students from the secondary level, children in lower classes also make a beeline to the school’s VR lab to experience the varied learning environment.

The Girls’ HSS at Malayinkeezh is among the five schools in the state to boast a VR lab that was set up under the Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States (STARS) project implemented by Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK). The setting up of VR labs in government schools comes at a time when even leading private schools are yet to introduce the facility as part of classroom learning. “We are now planning to introduce 120 VR labs in select schools across the state in the second phase,” a senior SSK official told TNIE.

While helping this correspondent wear the VR glasses and wield the controller, Saina N F, a Class X student of the school, narrates how her learning experience has been totally transformed. “It’s a different world altogether where each concept in the textbook unfolds in front of our eyes with the corresponding sights and sounds. The feature to touch and move the objects that we see around us adds to the fun,” she says.

School headmistress Leena CH said the VR lab is also a major draw for students in schools located nearby. “There has been a steady stream of visitors to our VR lab from neighbouring schools,” she says with pride.