Kerala health dept to up preventive steps against Hepatitis A in Ernakulam

KOCHI: The district health department has urged the public to be cautious while consuming cold drinks and food from outside as more Hepatitis A cases have been reported.

As many as 722 suspected cases, 563 confirmed cases, and eight deaths have been reported in the district so far this year with Sreemoolanagaram, Malayattoor, Payipra, Kizhakkambalam, Mattancherry, Nellikkuzhi, Kothamangalam, Nedumbassery, Kalamassery, Vengoor, and Avoli being the worst-affected areas.

“Contaminated drinking water and the use of ice produced on an industrial basis from impure water in soft drinks, lack of hygiene, and consumption of water that is not boiled are found to be the reasons for the spread of the disease,” said Dr Asha Devi, district medical officer.

Ensuring personal hygiene, food, drinking water, and environmental hygiene are important to prevent the spread of jaundice,” she said.

Precautions