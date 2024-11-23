Kerala High Court slams LDF, UDF for Wayanad hartal

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has lambasted the LDF and the Opposition UDF for calling dawn-to-dusk hartals in Wayanad on November 19 to protest the delay in central assistance for the victims of the July 30 landslides.

“What kind of irresponsible behaviour is that? How can it be justified? Such a flash hartal is anti-people. The LDF, which is in governance, resorts to the same thing, and for what? It is a pathetic conduct. Now, we are wondering which is the biggest disaster, the natural disaster or this?” said the court.

The court observed that while the political outfits cannot “feign ignorance of the directions” issued by the court, prohibiting the calling of flash hartals, it is not entirely clear what the outfits sought to gain from the whole exercise other than mounting “more misery upon an already beleaguered section of our people”.

The HC asked the government pleader to inform the state government that the court will not tolerate such actions. “You are claiming that the Union government has not provided funds, but how is this hartal going to secure more funds? Normally, the opposition cries foul. However, in this case, the opposition is also siding with the LDF. This is very distressing and disturbing,” remarked the court.

The court further directed the state government to periodically file timely updates on the progress of the carrying capacity study conducted in the hill stations in the state.