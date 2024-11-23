Kerala sees sharp drop in cadaver organ donations

Over the 12-year period under review, 7,830 patients registered for transplants through the programme, but only 367 deceased donations took place, and merely 1,024 solid organs were retrieved. As the likelihood of receiving an organ grows slimmer, the rate of new registrations has also slowed.

“There’s a growing sense of despair among patients as the deceased-donor programme has faltered due to negative publicity. Many are now turning to living donors for transplants, but this leaves poorer patients at a severe disadvantage,” says Mathew Philip, chairman of the Liver Foundation of Kerala (LIFOK), which supports liver-transplant surgeries. Philip himself received a liver transplant from a living donor 10 years ago.

While the cadaver organ transplant programme has slowed, living-donor transplants continue to thrive. Each year, around 1,300 organ transplants (primarily kidney and liver) are carried out in the state, with cadaver donations accounting for just 1% of the total, according to K-SOTTO records. This alarming disparity has prompted health authorities to take action, urging K-SOTTO to launch an intensive awareness campaign.

“Globally, the proportion of cadaveric organ transplants should be higher than those from living donors. To address this, we’ve initiated a six-month campaign to educate the public, the medical community, and students about the critical need for cadaveric organ donations,” said Dr Noble Gracious, executive director of K-SOTTO.

To raise awareness

Over 2,400 on waiting list 7,830

No. of patients registered for transplants under K-SOTTO in 2012-23

367 No. of cadaver donations over the same period

Year No. of organ donors

2012 9

2013 36

2014 58

2015 76

2016 72

2017 18

2018 8

2019 19

2020 21

2021 17

2022 14

2023 19

No. of donors in 2024

2,462 No. of patients on waiting list