Munambam residents call move to set up another judicial panel denial of justice

KOCHI: Munambam-Kadapuram is on the edge again. The decisions of the high-level meeting held on Friday under the leadership of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan have not gone down well with the agitators. They called the decision to form a judicial commission a denial of justice.

Rejecting the decision of the high-level meeting to set up a judicial commission, the agitators under the banner of the Munambam Bhoo Samrakshana Samiti have decided to intensify their agitation.

“A decision regarding this will be taken on Saturday,” said Joseph Benny, convener of the samiti.

According to him, the Nissar Commission was a judicial commission. “After the commission’s report came in 2022, all land in Munambam was registered under the Waqf without the knowledge of the residents. The decision to set up another judicial commission is a betrayal,” he added.

The move to set up a judicial commission and verify the deeds of the land for which they had been paying taxes for the past 33 years is a violation of our fundamental rights, he said. “We are being denied our fundamental rights,” he said.

Immediately after the decision of the high-level committee came out, the agitators took out a march carrying torches to highlight their dissent. What we want is a permanent solution to the issue, said Joseph. “We want our revenue rights to be restored. But it seems that is not what is happening right now. We are disappointed,” he said. Meanwhile, the Latin Church which had been standing firm behind the agitators said that it would back the agitators. “We are fighting for their rights,” said Msgr Rev Rockey Roby Kalathil, vicar general of Kottapuram Diocese.

With the situation turning adverse for residents, the coming days might see strong agitations happening at Munambam.