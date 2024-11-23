Omchery N N Pillai passes away at 100

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Noted playwright and novelist Omchery N N Pillai, 100, died at a hospital in Delhi following age-related ailments. He has authored nine full-length plays, over 80 one-act plays and several novels. His works are celebrated for the uniqueness of themes.

Pillai won the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1972 for his play named Pralayam. He won the honour again in 2010 for overall contribution to Malayalam literature. In 2020, he won the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award for his memoir Akasmikam. He was also the recipient of the first Kerala Prabha Award instituted by the state government in 2022.

Born in Kottayam on February 1, 1924, to P Narayana Pillai and Paappykutty Amma, Pillai did his schooling at Vaikom English High School. After a two-year stint at Aluva Advaithashramam, he completed intermediate course from CMS College, Kottayam, and earned a degree in Islamic History and Culture from University College, Thiruvananthapuram.

Pillai began his career with All India Radio by joining its Malayalam news division in 1951. He spent more than seven decades in Delhi and was a familiar face in the literary and cultural sphere in the national capital. Omchery is survived by son Srideep Omchery and daughter Deepti Omchery Bhalla. His wife Leela Omchery predeceased him.

In a condolence message, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Pillai was an unparalleled cultural icon of Kerala and an ambassador for Keralites in the national capital.

The state’s special representative in Delhi, K V Thomas, paid tributes to Omchery on behalf of the chief minister on Friday. He officially conveyed the government’s condolences to the family. Public homage will be held at his residence at Ashok Vihar on Saturday and at Travancore Palace on Sunday from 10am to 2pm. The funeral rites will be held at Lodhi Estate crematorium. Kerala House Additional Resident Commissioner Chetan Kumar Meena, Information and Public Relations Department additional director K G Santhosh, deputy director S R Praveen, information officer C T John and assistant information officer Ratheesh John were present.

The Kerala Sahitya Akademi expressed condolences over the demise of Pillai. In a statement, the Akademi said Pillai had played a key role in attracting the Malayali population to literature through theatre.

“Pillai was instrumental in forming ‘Experimental Theatre,’ a cultural organisation in Delhi, about six decades ago. He will forever be remembered for his efforts to popularise theatre in the cultural arena of Kerala and also among Delhi Malayalis,” said Akademi secretary C P Aboobacker.