Probe to continue even as victim set to withdraw complaint against Mollywood actors

KOCHI: Police have decided to continue with the investigation against the actors facing sexual offences cases even after the victim who raised allegations against Mukesh, Jayasurya, Edavela Babu, Balachandra Menon and Manianpilla Raju decided to withdraw her complaints. The victim, a native of Aluva who had acted in Malayalam and Tamil movies, revealed her decision to withdraw the complaints through a social media platform on Friday.

The police team maintained that the investigation into the cases will continue. In rape cases, the victim can approach the court to end the investigation. But, the complainant has to convince the trial court about the circumstances that led her to withdraw the plaint.

“In this case, the victim was made an accused in a Pocso case in which her relative is a complainant. There has been no change in circumstances other than that. In cases registered based on the complaint of the actor, the probe is continuing. Once we collect all evidence, chargesheets will be filed in the court. Otherwise, closure reports will be filed. We have no plan to drop cases that are in the investigation stage,” a police officer who is part of the investigating team said.

According to the victim, she came forward with the complaints for a social cause so that no woman in film industry would be asked to make ‘adjustments’ again. “However, the government failed to prove the truth behind a fake Pocso case registered against me. Neither did the media come forward to support me. So I am withdrawing all cases,” she stated.