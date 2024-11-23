Sabarimala temple witnesses heavy rush ahead of weekend holidays

PATHANAMTHITTA : The Sabarimala temple on Friday witnessed huge rush of devotees ahead of the weekend holidays. Since early morning, pilgrims made a beeline for darshan utilising maximum slots on the Virtual Queue facility.

As soon as the sanctum sanctorum opened at 3am, thousands of devotees thronged the ‘Nadapanthal’ and the police officials had a tough time managing the crowd at Sannidhanam. Over one lakh devotees visited the temple during the past one week after the opening of the hill shrine for annual pilgrimage.

In the first five days since the temple opened on Vrishchikam 1, as many as 3,17,923 devotees visited Sabarimala. It was around 2 lakh in the previous season.

On Friday, the virtual queue was booked full with 70,000 slots while more than half of the devotees completed darshan by the evening.

As many as 77,026 devotees visited the temple on Thursday while 9,254 pilgrims among them depended on spot booking. Heavy rush was also seen near the prasadam distribution counters.

Information centre opened at Kochi airport

KOCHI: Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president P S Prasanth on Friday inaugurated the Sabarimala Information Centre at Kochi airport. The centre, located at the arrival area of the Domestic Terminal (T-1), would function 24*7. Among other services, Sabarimala pilgrims could prebook ‘appam’ and ‘aravana’ offerings through the ‘digital counter’ of the information centre.

The TDB is extending the service in tie up with the South Indian Bank (SIB). Pilgrims have to submit the receipt at the SIB counter near Malikapuram temple at Sabarimala, to receive the ‘prasadam’. The donations for ‘annadanam’ could be made through the digital counter via QR code facility or digital card. The e-hundi facility is also being extended to pilgrims through the centre. On November 14, Minister P Rajeeve inaugurated the Sabarimala Pilgrim Facilitation Centre at the domestic arrival section.