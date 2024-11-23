Waqf Tribunal defers hearing on Munambam land dispute to Dec 6

KOZHIKODE: The Waqf Tribunal in Kozhikode, headed by judge Rajan Thattil, has postponed hearing on the contentious Munambam land dispute to December 6.

The case, centered around the classification of 404 acres of land as waqf property, stems from an appeal filed by Farook College, Kozhikode. The college is challenging the Kerala State Waqf Board’s decision to list the land under its registry, asserting it was a gift deed to it from the late Mohammed Siddeeq Sait.

The Waqf Board maintains that the land was alienated without requisite approval, a claim supported by Sait’s descendants, who have also approached the tribunal seeking to reclaim the property. In response, the college managing committee, functioning as the mutawalli (trustee), filed a separate petition contesting registration of the land as waqf property.

The dispute has drawn broader attention, with the state-level Waqf Protection Committee and the family of Sait, seeking to join the case. Community leaders, including representatives of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), have initiated dialogues with the Latin Catholic Church and local stakeholders to defuse the issue, which has taken on communal undertones.