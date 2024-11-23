Wayanad bypolls forced on people, it was set match: BJP leader Anil Antony

NEW DELHI: With trends indicating a lead for Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi with over four lakh votes as counting progressed in Wayanad Lok Sabha by-polls on Saturday, BJP leader Anil Antony said that Wayanad election was forced on the people by Gandhi family and it was a set match to ensure that she would reach the Parliament.

Anil Antony said, “There are elections happening across the country. There is a historic election in Maharashtra where BJP-NDA is well poised to have the best every victory. There are by elections happening in Assam and Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and everywhere we are doing very well. Wayanad is an election that was forced on the people of Wayanad by Gandhi family.”

He said that Priyanka Gandhi’s margin is much less than Rahul Gandhi’s margin in 2019 and 2024.

“In Kerala CPM and the Congress both of them are part of the same national alliance. It is amusing that Priyanka Gandhi could not find any other constituency in the country. Two years ago she was face of Congress in UP. She could not find any other constituency where she was assured that she could win so she came to Wayanad. Because of demographics she has advantage here. The election was imposed on the people,” he added.

He further said that till the last day of Lok Sabha polls 2024 Rahul Gandhi did not tell the people that he was going to fight from another constituency.