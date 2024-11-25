Cusat stampede: Bereaved families picking up threads of life

KOCHI: Athul Thampi wanted to provide his parents and sibling with a better, safer life once he secured a job. But the stampede stole both his life and his family’s dreams.

Athul was the youngest in a four-member family — which includes his father Thampi, mother Lilly and elder brother Ajin Thampi — belonging to Vadakara in Koothattukulam.

“Our family is slowly recovering from his demise. We miss him,” says Ajin, who works for a private firm in Kochi.

Athul was a second-year civil engineering student at Cusat. His friends continue to stay in contact with the family and pay them visits.

“Several of Athul’s friends visited our parents last year, even after his death. But no official or authorities from the university have contacted us,” Ajin says. Within three months, the government provided a compensation of `5 lakh to the family, as announced after the accident, he adds.

Athul was laid to rest at the St John’s Orthodox Church, Vadakara.