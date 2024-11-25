Kerala: Biker hits rope barrier tied across road, dies

PATHANAMTHITTA: A motorcycle rider died after he hit a rope tied across a narrow road in view of felling trees on Muthoor-Kuttappuzha road in Tiruvalla on Sunday. The deceased is Saed, 32, a native of Thakazhi in Alappuzha.

Saed, along with his wife and two children, was on his way back home after visiting a relative’s house in Tiruvalla. Workers engaged in felling trees on the Muthoor Government School premises had tied the rope between an electric post and a tree on the busy road as a caution.

However, Saed failed to see the rope and fell on the road as soon as he hit the rope barrier. He was rushed to a private hospital in Tiruvalla but his life could not be saved.

His wife and children suffer-ed minor injuries in the incident.

According to eyewitnesses, the rope, similar to a plastic wire, was removed soon after the accident.

The body of the deceased will be handed over to the family after postmortem examination. Police said a case will be registered against the contractor of the tree felling and the labourers.