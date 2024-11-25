Kerala

Kerala BJP President Surendran defends candidate selection in Palakkad bypolls, takes responsibility for defeat

Surendran also dismissed reports suggesting dissatisfaction within the party. According to Surendran all these reports are just controversies created by media.
Kerala President of BJP K Surendran(Photo | ENS)
KOZHIKODE: BJP state president K Surendran clarified that there was no error in the selection of candidates for the Palakkad by-election. Amid ongoing controversies, he asserted that Shobha Surendran, who played a key role in the campaign, performed well. He was talking to the media persons at Kozhikode on Monday. 

Surendran also took full responsibility for the party's defeat in the by-election. “In every election, the credit for victory goes to someone else, but the responsibility for the defeat lies with the party president,” he stated. He added that the decision regarding his resignation as state president would rest with the BJP's central leadership. However, he avoided directly answering questions about his readiness to step down.

Explaining the candidate selection process, Surendran noted that it adhered to the party's established protocols. He emphasized that Krishnakumar, the candidate, was chosen after a detailed examination by the parliamentary board and had proven his potential in previous elections, securing a significant number of votes from challenging constituencies like Malampuzha.

Surendran also dismissed reports suggesting dissatisfaction within the party. According to Surendran all these reports are just controversies created by media. He also confirmed that there are no internal disputes or candidate aspirants within the BJP in Kerala.

