Salam faces backlash over alleged remarks against Jifri Thangal

MALAPPURAM: The statements made by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) state general secretary P M A Salam during a by-election victory celebration in Kuwait have sparked a controversy. Salam came in for strong opposition from Samastha leaders after his remarks were widely perceived as an attack on Samastha president Syed Muhammad Jifri Muthukoya Thangal.

Speaking at the function, Salam said Rahul Mamkootathil, who won the Palakkad by-election, had been blessed by Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal.

In an oblique reference to Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, he added, “There is another leader who blessed LDF candidate P Sarin, who finished third.”

Salam added, “The election results are a clear indication of where the Muslim community’s allegiances lie. There is now clarity on which newspapers represent the community’s interests and which newspaper’s views are accepted by its members. The by-elections also prove that no one can oust the IUML and the UDF from their deserving positions in the state.”

He also criticised the Samastha mouthpiece Suprabhaatham, comparing it with the IUML organ Chandrika. Salam suggested that whatever was published in Chandrika was trusted by the people, while the same cannot be said of content appearing in Suprabhaatham, including the controversial advertisement endorsing Sarin.

Salam even faced opposition from IUML supporters within Samastha. Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS) state organising secretary Nasar Faizy Koodathai termed his remarks immature, urging the IUML leadership to address them.