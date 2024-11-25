Salam faces backlash over alleged remarks against Jifri Thangal

MALAPPURAM: The statements made by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) state general secretary P M A Salam during a by-election victory celebration in Kuwait have sparked a controversy. Salam came in for strong opposition from Samastha leaders after his remarks were widely perceived as an attack on Samastha president Syed Muhammad Jifri Muthukoya Thangal.
Speaking at the function, Salam said Rahul Mamkootathil, who won the Palakkad by-election, had been blessed by Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal.
In an oblique reference to Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, he added, “There is another leader who blessed LDF candidate P Sarin, who finished third.”
Salam added, “The election results are a clear indication of where the Muslim community’s allegiances lie. There is now clarity on which newspapers represent the community’s interests and which newspaper’s views are accepted by its members. The by-elections also prove that no one can oust the IUML and the UDF from their deserving positions in the state.”
He also criticised the Samastha mouthpiece Suprabhaatham, comparing it with the IUML organ Chandrika. Salam suggested that whatever was published in Chandrika was trusted by the people, while the same cannot be said of content appearing in Suprabhaatham, including the controversial advertisement endorsing Sarin.
Salam even faced opposition from IUML supporters within Samastha. Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS) state organising secretary Nasar Faizy Koodathai termed his remarks immature, urging the IUML leadership to address them.
Although Salam later clarified that he had compared Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with Sadiq Ali Thangal, his explanation did not sit well with Samastha leaders.
Muhammad Faizy Onampilly, SYS joint secretary, warned that individuals in leadership positions must choose their words carefully.
“Holding a leadership role in the community comes with significant responsibility. Speak only after thoughtful consideration. Our efforts should focus on solving current issues, not contributing to their further deterioration. Even his justification had an element of unease,” Onampilly said.
IUML distances itself from Salam’s comments
The outcry even compelled IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty to distance the party from Salam’s remarks. “Salam has clarified that he did not mean to insult anyone. But as many people believe that he statement was aimed at Samastha, I want to emphasise that the IUML does not endorse Salam’s assertions. Lakhs of people want to see Samastha and IUML move forward together. Such statements will not be tolerated by the party,” Kunhalikutty said.
The League leadership had expressed its dissatisfaction with the recent statements of Samastha Mushawara member Umar Faizi Mukkam against Sadiq Ali Thangal and the advertisement backing Sarin.
However, Salam’s remarks have put the IUML leadership in a difficult position, without enough leeway to further question Mukkam’s remarks and the Suprabhaatham advert. It also provides the Samastha leadership with an opportunity to renew their demand for Salam’s removal from the post of IUML state general secretary.
PDP leader demands apology from Salam
Malappuram: PDP state treasurer Ibrahim Thirurangadi has demanded Muslim League general secretary P M A Salam to apologise to the community and the people of Kerala for allegedly insulting Samastha president Jifri Muthukoya Thangal using language “unbecoming of a responsible politician”. “By saying that the candidate who sought Jifri Thangal’s blessings finished third in the election, Salam has insulted not just Thangal but also the community that holds him in high regard,” he said. Ibrahim also questioned Salam’s silence regarding the defeat of Ramya Haridas, who was endorsed by Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal. “The repeated attacks by Salam on Samastha leaders who hold differing views on the IUML’s so-called community love are being tacitly supported by the IUML’s top leadership,” he added.