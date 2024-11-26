Destination Rally in Kerala: Vintage cars vroom into Kumarakom

KOTTAYAM: As the 1926 model Bentley Tourer glided to a stop at the portico of the luxurious Kumarakom Lake Resort, the driver extended his hand out of the door to grab the gear lever and smoothly shift into reverse. Erich Hoop from Liechtenstein and Asta Beierle from Lithuania – both in Europe – emerged from the vintage car, after parking it carefully in the resort’s designated area.
The arrival of the classic vehicle marked the beginning of a gathering of 20 other vintage cars from various countries, all converging on the resort’s parking area.
The event marked a significant moment for Kumarakom, an international tourism hotspot in Kerala, as it was the first time such a large collection of world’s classic and vintage cars were reaching the state for the South Indian Classic segment of Destination Rally, an organiser of classic and vintage car discovery rallies all over the world.
The South Indian Classic rally had commenced in Goa on November 14, with Kumarakom serving as the 11th destination on its itinerary. The Indian segment of the rally will conclude in Chennai on December 1; the group leaves for Thekkady on Tuesday.
The rally features 21 cars from 15 countries, with Erich’s 98-year-old 1926 model Bentley Tourer being the oldest in the group. Some standout vehicles from the UK, US, Finland, South Africa, Ireland, Portugal, and the Netherlands include the 1933 model Alvis Speed 20 SA, 1939 model Chevrolet Master Deluxe Limousine, 1947 Citroen Traction, 1947 Chevrolet FleetMaster, 1952 Bentley MK VI, 1955 Land Rover Series 1, 1956 Dodge Suburban Custom, 1962 Jaguar MK II, 1968 Mercedes Pagode 280 SL, 1969 Alfa Romeo Spider, 1970 Mercedes 280 SL, 1972 Porsche 911, 1974 Jaguar E-Type V12, 1975 Lancia and 1980 Corvette Stingray.
The Destination Rally, which started in October 2013 with nine cars in Myanmar, has already conducted 12 rallies on six continents. The initiative aims to bring together classic and vintage car enthusiasts from around the world to explore new destinations and share their passion for these timeless vehicles.
“We organise two to three rallies each year; the New Zealand Road Classic and Trans-Africa Rally took place earlier this year. The next rally will be held in Sri Lanka in February,” said Guy Bergiers, emergency medical assistance provider and one of the main organisers of the Destination Rally.
This is the first time Destination Rally is being conducted in India, and many of the participants are surprised with the driving experience here. Isabelle Rouma of Belgium said she was surprised by the lack of stringent traffic rules. “It was so surprising and amazing as in Belgium you need to obey traffic rules. However, the rules are not strict here.
If you can drive in India, you can drive all over the world. However, despite the differences, we really enjoyed driving on Indian roads,” Isabelle said.
Isabelle also praised Keralites for wearing helmets while riding two-wheelers, unlike in other parts of the country. She also noted that Kerala is warm and sweaty, but appreciated the hospitality and driving experience in the state.
Pable Rabe, a mechanic from New Zealand, mentioned the challenges faced during the rally, including lack of spare parts and some cars being shipped to India without proper checks about their capability. “Some cars were sent without spare parts in the boot, and some had not been test-driven before they were sent for the rally, which often posed challenges. Still, the rally has been going well so far,” he said.