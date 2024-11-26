Destination Rally in Kerala: Vintage cars vroom into Kumarakom

“We organise two to three rallies each year; the New Zealand Road Classic and Trans-Africa Rally took place earlier this year. The next rally will be held in Sri Lanka in February,” said Guy Bergiers, emergency medical assistance provider and one of the main organisers of the Destination Rally.

This is the first time Destination Rally is being conducted in India, and many of the participants are surprised with the driving experience here. Isabelle Rouma of Belgium said she was surprised by the lack of stringent traffic rules. “It was so surprising and amazing as in Belgium you need to obey traffic rules. However, the rules are not strict here.

If you can drive in India, you can drive all over the world. However, despite the differences, we really enjoyed driving on Indian roads,” Isabelle said.

Isabelle also praised Keralites for wearing helmets while riding two-wheelers, unlike in other parts of the country. She also noted that Kerala is warm and sweaty, but appreciated the hospitality and driving experience in the state.

Pable Rabe, a mechanic from New Zealand, mentioned the challenges faced during the rally, including lack of spare parts and some cars being shipped to India without proper checks about their capability. “Some cars were sent without spare parts in the boot, and some had not been test-driven before they were sent for the rally, which often posed challenges. Still, the rally has been going well so far,” he said.