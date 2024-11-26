Kerala: Eviction of three tribal families in Tholpetty draws widespread criticism

KALPETTA: The forest department on Sunday demolished huts of three tribal families in the Begur area of Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, coming under the Tholpetty Range, which invited sharp criticism from rights activists and eco conservation groups.

The evicted families, who had been living in temporary shelters for over 16 years, staged a protest against the eviction, which they claim was carried out without prior notice or ensuring proper rehabilitation. The three families protested against the move on Monday demanding justice.

According to the tribal families, the huts were demolished on the promise of constructing new shelters along the roadside. However, they alleged that no concrete steps have been taken, leaving them stranded and starving as even their cooking facilities were destroyed during the operation. “We are unable to cook or access food. The food we were preparing was thrown away,” said one resident.

These families belong to a tribal settlement in Kollimooola, where the grama panchayat had previously allotted houses under a government scheme. However, the construction of these homes was abandoned halfway, forcing the families to remain in makeshift shelters. While many other families relocated to completed homes, these three families stayed behind, unable to move into the uninhabitable structures.