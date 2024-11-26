Kerala: Eviction of three tribal families in Tholpetty draws widespread criticism

KALPETTA: The forest department on Sunday demolished huts of three tribal families in the Begur area of Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, coming under the Tholpetty Range, which invited sharp criticism from rights activists and eco conservation groups.
The evicted families, who had been living in temporary shelters for over 16 years, staged a protest against the eviction, which they claim was carried out without prior notice or ensuring proper rehabilitation. The three families protested against the move on Monday demanding justice.
According to the tribal families, the huts were demolished on the promise of constructing new shelters along the roadside. However, they alleged that no concrete steps have been taken, leaving them stranded and starving as even their cooking facilities were destroyed during the operation. “We are unable to cook or access food. The food we were preparing was thrown away,” said one resident.
These families belong to a tribal settlement in Kollimooola, where the grama panchayat had previously allotted houses under a government scheme. However, the construction of these homes was abandoned halfway, forcing the families to remain in makeshift shelters. While many other families relocated to completed homes, these three families stayed behind, unable to move into the uninhabitable structures.
The incident has drawn widespread criticism. Tribal leaders and local organisations have demanded action against the officials involved, accusing them of violating the Forest Rights Act and failing to ensure the basic rights of the tribal community.
Forest Minister A K Saseendran condemned the incident, promising strict action against those responsible. “A report has been sought from the Chief Wildlife Warden, and disciplinary action, including suspensions, will be initiated against the officials,” he said. The administrative department has also directed the forest chief to ensure accountability.
The incident highlighted the challenges faced by tribal communities in balancing conservation policies with their traditional rights to land and resources. Activists argue that such forced evictions without proper rehabilitation plans exacerbate social and economic vulnerabilities in already marginalised communities.
The authorities of Wayanad Tribal Welfare Society questioned the enforcement of the Forest Rights Act. They accused the forest department of ignoring the provisions in the Forest Rights Act that recognise the rights of indigenous communities to reside inside forest and access forest resources. As protests continue, tribal leaders urged the government to provide immediate relief and ensure long-term solutions to prevent similar incidents in the future.
