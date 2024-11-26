Kerala HC warns against delay in promoting government servant

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has warned the state government against delaying promotion to a government servant. “If the government or any other department is lethargic in considering the legitimate claim of a government servant, they must face adverse consequences carrying restitution benefits. This monetary benefit was a legitimate claim that was denied arbitrarily because of bureaucratic delay,” said the court.

A Division Bench issued the order while dismissing the appeal filed by the state government challenging the order of the Kerala Administrative Tribunal directing it to grant promotion to Jayakrishnaraj G, a professor, who has been entitled to promotion since 2003.

The High Court upheld KAT’s order affirming his right to promotion with all accompanying financial benefits from the original date it was due.

The court said the case points to a common issue in public employment- bureaucratic red tape. It often delays rightful advancements, impacting individuals’ careers and causing unnecessary legal battles. The professor’s plight underscores the adverse effect of such administrative delays on educational professionals, diverting time and energy that could otherwise contribute to academic advancement.