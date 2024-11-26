Kerala Human Rights panel seeks report on demolition of tribal homes

WAYANAD: The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) directed the Forest Department and district authorities on Tuesday to submit a report on the Forest department's recent demolition of tribal homes in Wayanad.

SHRC judicial member K Byjunath instructed the Mananthavady Divisional Forest Officer and the Wayanad District Collector to investigate the incident and provide a report within 15 days.

The commission initiated the case on its own, based on media reports about the demolitions, according to an SHRC release.

State Minister for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes, O R Kelu, condemned the Forest Department's actions, calling them "wrong" and asserting that the demolitions were carried out without consulting local bodies.

Kelu said he had spoken with Forest Minister A K Saseendran, who assured him that strict action would be taken.

He also confirmed that the Forest Department has agreed to rebuild the demolished homes.

The demolitions sparked protests from affected tribal families, as well as from the Congress-led UDF and the CPI.

According to the latest reports, the Forest Department claimed the demolitions were part of efforts to clear encroachments on forest land.