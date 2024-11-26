Kerala: There were chinks in Congress campaign in Chelakkara, says senior party leader

KOCHI: At a time when Congress state president K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan are repeatedly claiming that Congress worked to its full potential in Chelakkara, a senior Congress official in charge of the state admitted that the party faltered in execution, with monitoring being nearly nonexistent.

P V Mohan, AICC secretary in charge of Kerala, told TNIE, “It’s not that LDF won in Chelakkara, it’s that Congress lost.” He acknowledged that despite making elaborate plans and mechanisms since the Lok Sabha elections, the party failed to execute them effectively.

Mohan, who has been camping in Kerala for the past three months, overseeing Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Kottayam, noted that while the party had leaders to plan campaigns and workers, they lacked leaders to implement plans effectively. “There was no monitoring system at the mid-level,” he said.

He pointed out that the party failed to campaign effectively in the 400-odd Dalit colonies. “We could not ensure at least 3,000 votes that are sure Congress votes. The 3,000-odd votes garnered by the DMK were actually our votes. There was a decrease in the 3 per cent vote poll, which also affected us. All this cost us, not the LDF,” he added.