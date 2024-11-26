Kochi Infopark's growth trajectory goes up, up and away

KOCHI: It’s been 20 years since the establishment of Infopark. In the two decades, the IT park in Kochi has grown steadily, from 100 acres with four companies in 2004 to 323 acres housing over 582 companies and 70,000 professionals within its 9.2 million sq ft built-up area by 2024.
Infopark’s growth gains significance when compared to Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram, which had a running start of 10 years. The IT park in the state capital, which started from two companies, 155 employees and a built-up space of 1.07 lakh sq ft in 1994, has, as of 2024, 768.63 acres with a built-up space of 12.72 million sq ft hosting 490 companies and over 75,000 employees.
With the addition of another 300 acres in phase 3, Infopark is expected to see an upward growth trajectory.
It all started in 2004, when the state government transferred 100 acres belonging to KINFRA at Kakkanad in Kochi to Infopark Kerala for setting up an IT Park. Infopark started operations by renovating the Standard Design Factory (SDF) Building that existed on the land transferred by KINFRA.
Susanth Kurunthil, the CEO of Infopark, told TNIE, “The IT park is on the path of a transition from a real-estate player to an ecosystem enabler. As Infopark turned 20 this year, we adopted a new logo and fresh tagline to emphasise the transition we are going through.”
Susanth credited the skilled talent pool in Kerala, and Kochi being a Tier II city, for the park’s growth. “More IT giants like NOV, Strada, HCL Tech, IBM and Baker Tilly-Pierian expanded their operations by setting up new offices on Infopark’s Kochi campus recently. The IT product companies show immense enthusiasm to operate from Infopark, which is a good sign. Of course, we are working towards bringing more IT/ITES companies to set up space in Kochi, Cherthala and Thrissur,” he said.
As for infrastructure development plans, Susanth said, “Construction of premium flexi-workspaces are on at Kochi Metro’s Ernakulam South station complex. At the centre of a multi-modal transport hub, this upcoming facility aims to accommodate gig workers, women professionals, and employees of MNCs working from homes in Kerala.”
Furthermore, UST has laid the foundation stone for its upcoming campus in Infopark. It is expected to be finished in 2027. Another development is the widening of the road to Infopark Kochi Phase 2.
Besides its Phase 1 and 2 campuses in suburban Kakkanad, Infopark has satellite centres at Koratty in Thrissur and at Cherthala in Alappuzha. Infopark Cherthala, situated in Pallippuram, was established in 2011, and lies a few km from NH 66; part of the IT corridor. It has one SEZ building (Chaithanya). There are 22 companies and over 250 employees on the satellite campus, which offers both plug-and-play and bare-shell office spaces.
Infopark Thrissur situated in Koratty was established in 2009 near NH 544. It consists of nine villas (non-SEZ buildings) and one IT complex (an SEZ building named ‘Indeevaram’). There are 55 companies and over 2,900 employees. The campus offers both plug-and-play and bare-shell office spaces too.
IT exports grow
When it comes to IT exports, Infopark has shown admirable growth, earning Rs 11,417 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal, a 24.28% increase vis-à-vis the year-ago period, setting a new milestone in its profile of two decades. The latest figure is a continuation of a major rise over the past eight years – the value of IT exports from Infopark in 2016-17 was just Rs 3,000 crore. At the time, the IT complex housed 328 companies and 32,800 employees in a built-up space of 70 lakh sq ft. Infopark’s IT export earnings were particularly impressive during the pandemic: Rs 6,310 crore during 2020-21 (21.35% annual growth), Rs 8,500 crore during 2021-22 (34.7% growth) and Rs 9,186 crore during 2022-23 (8.07%).
Upcoming development
With Infopark phase I and II completely occupied, the state government has decided to go ahead with the plan for Infopark Phase-3. The third phase is proposed on 300 acres of land in Ernakulam district, and is envisaged as a model facility. It will focus on six key factors: carbon neutrality, water self-sufficiency, total waste management, connectivity with Kochi city, the NH, railway station and the airport, inclusiveness and upkeep and maintenance without disrupting existing units, P Rajeeve, the Minister for Industries, Law and Coir, had said.
Major firms at Infopark
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Cognizant Technologies, Wipro, IBS Software Services, UST, IBM, EY, KPMG, Tech Mahindra Cerium, Xerox, NOV India, Adesso, and
HCL Tech, to name a few.
Present status
Land: 323 acres
No. of companies:582
Strength: 70,000 professionals
Built-up area: 9.2 million sq ft
Earnings from IT exports
2020-21: D6,310 crore (21.35% growth)
2021-22: D8,500 crore (34.7% growth)
2022-23: D9,186 crore (8.07% growth)
2023-24: D11,417 crore (24.28% growth)