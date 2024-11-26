Kochi Infopark's growth trajectory goes up, up and away

KOCHI: It’s been 20 years since the establishment of Infopark. In the two decades, the IT park in Kochi has grown steadily, from 100 acres with four companies in 2004 to 323 acres housing over 582 companies and 70,000 professionals within its 9.2 million sq ft built-up area by 2024.

Infopark’s growth gains significance when compared to Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram, which had a running start of 10 years. The IT park in the state capital, which started from two companies, 155 employees and a built-up space of 1.07 lakh sq ft in 1994, has, as of 2024, 768.63 acres with a built-up space of 12.72 million sq ft hosting 490 companies and over 75,000 employees.

With the addition of another 300 acres in phase 3, Infopark is expected to see an upward growth trajectory.

It all started in 2004, when the state government transferred 100 acres belonging to KINFRA at Kakkanad in Kochi to Infopark Kerala for setting up an IT Park. Infopark started operations by renovating the Standard Design Factory (SDF) Building that existed on the land transferred by KINFRA.