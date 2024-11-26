Lorry rams into roadside tents of vagabond families in Kerala; five including two children die

THRISSUR: Five persons including two children were killed after a lorry carrying timber went out of control and drove into the tents of vagabond families on the roadside at Thrissur's Nattika on Tuesday morning.

Out of the five, the identity of four has been confirmed. They are Jeevan (4), Kaliyappan (50), Nagamma (39), and Bangazhi (20). The identity of the fifth person, a child, is yet to be confirmed. Another seven, who were seriously injured have been taken to the medical college hospital for treatment.

The incident happened at around four in the morning.

"We came after hearing the screams of these people. It is said that the lorry was driven forward even after the people cried for help and didn't stop. The people who were here at the time stopped the lorry. It was a scene that instilled fear in us as the body parts were scattered on the road," said Salim, a native who joined the rescue operations.

According to Valappad police, Kannur Alankode native Alex, who was a cleaner in the lorry, drove the vehicle and was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol. Jose, the actual driver of the lorry, was also drunk. Both have been taken into custody.

The lorry driver failed to notice the road diversion boards kept due to ongoing works of NH 66.