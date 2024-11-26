Not interested in party state president post: Senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan has rejected reports of a comeback as the party’s state president. Speaking to the media here on Monday, the former Union minister made it clear that he was not interested in donning the role once again.

Muraleedharan pointed out that he had vacated the post of the BJP state president 15 years ago and he is now not interested in going back to it. “The party has entrusted me with many other responsibilities,” he said.

Muraleedharan, however, evaded questions on the Palakkad by-election defeat. It’s for the state president to comment on it, and he has already done so, he said, adding that he would express his opinion in the party forum.