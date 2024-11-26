Thrissur lorry accident: Five killed, 11 injured; Minister calls for strict action

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Transport Minister K. B. Ganesh Kumar revealed that the driver and cleaner of the lorry involved in the tragic accident at Nattika, Thrissur, were under the influence of alcohol.

The incident occurred early Tuesday morning when the lorry, carrying timber from Kannur, ran over people sleeping on the roadside. Five individuals lost their lives, and 11 others sustained injuries.

Investigations confirmed that the cleaner, who was at the wheel during the accident, lacked a valid driving licence. “There will not be any compromise in the action against the driver and the cleaner who tried to flee from the accident site. The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has suspended the licence and registration. The vehicle registration will be cancelled,” said the Minister.