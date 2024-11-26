Wife of former Kannur ADM seeks CBI probe into his death

KOCHI: Manjusha, the wife of Naveen Babu, a former Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Kannur who was found dead in his official quarters, has approached the Kerala High Court, seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the case.
Naveen Babu was discovered dead at his official residence in Kannur on 15 October. The police suspect that he committed suicide following public humiliation and allegations of corruption levelled against him by former Kannur District Panchayat President, P. P. Divya, at his farewell event on 14 October. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) later arrested Divya after the Thalassery Sessions Court denied her anticipatory bail. She was released on bail on 8 November.
According to Manjusha, the circumstances surrounding her husband’s death raise serious questions about its cause. She alleges that whether it was a case of suicide by hanging remains doubtful.
She contends that the inquest was conducted hastily and that the police failed to ensure the presence of close relatives during the inquest, as required by law. It was completed before she and her family members arrived at the scene.
Manjusha accused the SIT of attempting to conceal evidence and alleged that it had encouraged P. P. Divya to fabricate false evidence. “To support the false allegation of a bribe by the accused, a complaint, allegedly filed by Prasanthan, who applied for an NOC for a petrol pump before the office of the Chief Minister, was fabricated,” stated the petition.
The petition further argued that identifying individuals who interacted with Naveen Babu after the farewell function was crucial to uncovering the facts and circumstances leading to his death. "The possibility of a homicidal hanging cannot be ruled out," she alleged.
Manjusha also pointed out that certain evidence, including CCTV footage from the Collectorate premises, the railway station, and the official quarters of the deceased, has not been seized by the SIT. She argued that this footage could provide critical insights into the events leading to her husband’s death.
Meanwhile, another petitioner, Muraleedharan Koncherillam from Alappuzha, has also sought a CBI investigation into the case. He alleged delays in informing the deceased’s relatives and in lodging the FIR.
He further claimed that an investigation by the Kerala Police would not be effective, citing the potential for witnesses to be manipulated, intimidated, or influenced through money, muscle power, or political pressure.
Given the sensitive nature of the case and the involvement of powerful individuals, the state government constituted the SIT to investigate. However, Manjusha’s petition argued that the investigating agency had made no meaningful progress and reiterated the demand for a CBI probe.