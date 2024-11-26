Wife of former Kannur ADM seeks CBI probe into his death

KOCHI: Manjusha, the wife of Naveen Babu, a former Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Kannur who was found dead in his official quarters, has approached the Kerala High Court, seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the case.

Naveen Babu was discovered dead at his official residence in Kannur on 15 October. The police suspect that he committed suicide following public humiliation and allegations of corruption levelled against him by former Kannur District Panchayat President, P. P. Divya, at his farewell event on 14 October. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) later arrested Divya after the Thalassery Sessions Court denied her anticipatory bail. She was released on bail on 8 November.

According to Manjusha, the circumstances surrounding her husband’s death raise serious questions about its cause. She alleges that whether it was a case of suicide by hanging remains doubtful.

She contends that the inquest was conducted hastily and that the police failed to ensure the presence of close relatives during the inquest, as required by law. It was completed before she and her family members arrived at the scene.