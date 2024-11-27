CM Pinarayi promises to resolve Munambam issue sans eviction

T’PURAM/KOCHI: The government aims to resolve the issue at Munambam without evicting the residents there, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday assured the representatives of the coastal village where the Waqf Board claimed rights over the land.

He made the assurance at an online meeting with the Munambam Land Protection Committee which was attended by Revenue Minister K Rajan, Law Minister P Rajeeve, Waqf Minister V Abdurahiman, and other stakeholders.

Following the chief minister’s assurance, the Munambam Land Protection Committee has decided to refrain from holding other protests that were planned earlier such as secretariat march, collectorate picketing etc for the next three months.

“We will, however, continue our relay hunger strike and prayers at Munambam,” said Joseph Benny Kuruppassery, coordinator of the committee. He said the committee will wait for the report of the Justice C N Ramachandran Nair commission to decide on the future course of action. The commission will submit its report in three months.

Speaking during the online meeting, Pinarayi said the government wants a permanent solution to the land issue. People with proper documents will not be evicted, he said. About 610 families are affected in Munambam after the Waqf Board claimed rights over their land.

The government has requested the Waqf Board not to take further steps like issuing notice. The board has agreed to this.

Residents will be given the opportunity to present their version and grievances before the commission. The government will inform its stand to the High Court.

“The government stands to protect the interest of the present residents at any cost. The government will back the residents in the High Court case and will join as a party. Steps will be taken to vacate the stay on land tax payment of the properties at Munambam,” said a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s office.

The government will appraise people’s concerns before the High Court. The chief minister sought the complete support of the people to the commission.

Others who attended the meeting included chief secretary Sarada Muraleedharan, Ernakulam district collector N S K Umesh, Vypeen MLA K N Unnikrishnan, Varapuzha Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil, Kottappuram Bishop Ambrose Puthenveettil, Munambam Land Protection committee chairman Joseph Sebastian, convenor Benny Joseph, SNDP representative Murukan and local resident P J Joseph.