Kerala cops’ photoshoot on holy steps kicks up row; ADGP seeks report

PATHANAMTHITTA : A group of police officers on duty at Sabarimala has triggered a controversy posing for a photograph on the 18 holy steps at the hill shrine.
ADGP S Sreejith, chief police coordinator, Sabarimala, sought a detailed report on the incident on Tuesday.
The incident occurred on Sunday when a group of 30 cops posed for a photograph standing on the steps with their backs to the sanctum sanctorum. The photoshoot went viral and triggered widespread criticism. A group of netizens accused the cops of disrespecting the sanctity of the shrine.
Sources said the photo shoot of the cops stationed at the sacred steps happened around 1.30 pm on Sunday after the temple was closed after the rituals. It was taken at the end of the officers’ duty, just before a new team assumed responsibilities.
“It appears that the photo was captured by a mediaperson present at Sannidhanam. Preliminary inquiries suggest negligence on the part of the officers involved,” a source said.
Later, Sannidhanam Special Officer K E Baiju was tasked to file a report on the episode following the ADGP’s directive.
Hindu organisations up in arms
Soon after the controversy, several Hindu organisations have accused the police of breaching the traditions upheld at Sannidhanam.
Vishwa Hindu Parishad criticised the act of police personnel alleging that the officers standing with their back to the sanctum sanctorum, was viewed as a disrespectful act.
Kerala Temple Protection Samiti state secretary V K Chandran said that even the head priests and other seniors move backwards, facing the deity, after closing the sanctum sanctorum. He demanded that the authorities should appoint only officers who are Ayyappa devotees for Sabarimala duty.
Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court also raised concern over the photoshoot. The High Court said such things cannot be accepted.
Meanwhile TDB president P S Prasanth said in Thiruvananthapuram that the incident in which police officers posed atop the Holy Steps at Sabarimala temple was unfortunate. “The Holy Steps are sacred and have ritualistic importance. The young policemen carelessly stood over it,” he told TNIE.
The president said that the policemen posed for the photograph after completing their ten-day duty at the shrine.
“They were posted on the Holy Steps to help the devotees climb it. They were the best ever batch of policemen deputed for this duty in recent years. During their tenure, an average of 80 devotees climbed the steps in one minute. Sometimes as many as 85 persons climbed the steps,” he said.
When asked, Prasanth said the temple thantri has not raised any complaint. The board has not raised any complaint with the police as well.
TDB LIKELY TO INCREASE SPOT BOOKING COUNTERS
PATHANAMTHITTA: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) is considering increasing the number of real-time booking counters at Sabarimala due to a large number of pilgrims failing to show up for their virtual bookings. With around 10,000 virtual slots going unused daily, the board aims to accommodate more pilgrims by expanding spot booking options. Currently, the cap for spot bookings at Pamba, Erumeli, Vandiperiyar, and Sathram is set at 10,000 pilgrims.
This limit could be raised if additional counters are opened, according to TDB president P S Prashanth. In addition, the board is exploring the possibility of providing a direct darshan for pilgrims immediately after they climb the 18 Holy Steps. A decision on this will be made before the next annual season, Prashanth said.
HC SEEKS REPORT ON SECURITY ARRANGEMENTS
KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has directed the chief police coordinator, Sabarimala, to file a report concerning security arrangements at the hill shrine in a sealed cover. The court also directed the executive officer, Sabarimala, to inform it about the implementation on the decision to ban the use of mobile phones at Thirumuttam and near the sreekovil. The government pleader submitted that the security will be tightened with effect from December 1 till December 6. The executive officer said that despite boards being displayed at Sannidhanam informing that the use of mobile phones are strictly prohibited at Thirumuttam and near the sreekovil, pilgrims are using phones for recording videos here