Kerala cops’ photoshoot on holy steps kicks up row; ADGP seeks report

PATHANAMTHITTA : A group of police officers on duty at Sabarimala has triggered a controversy posing for a photograph on the 18 holy steps at the hill shrine.

ADGP S Sreejith, chief police coordinator, Sabarimala, sought a detailed report on the incident on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Sunday when a group of 30 cops posed for a photograph standing on the steps with their backs to the sanctum sanctorum. The photoshoot went viral and triggered widespread criticism. A group of netizens accused the cops of disrespecting the sanctity of the shrine.

Sources said the photo shoot of the cops stationed at the sacred steps happened around 1.30 pm on Sunday after the temple was closed after the rituals. It was taken at the end of the officers’ duty, just before a new team assumed responsibilities.

“It appears that the photo was captured by a mediaperson present at Sannidhanam. Preliminary inquiries suggest negligence on the part of the officers involved,” a source said.

Later, Sannidhanam Special Officer K E Baiju was tasked to file a report on the episode following the ADGP’s directive.

Hindu organisations up in arms

Soon after the controversy, several Hindu organisations have accused the police of breaching the traditions upheld at Sannidhanam.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad criticised the act of police personnel alleging that the officers standing with their back to the sanctum sanctorum, was viewed as a disrespectful act.

Kerala Temple Protection Samiti state secretary V K Chandran said that even the head priests and other seniors move backwards, facing the deity, after closing the sanctum sanctorum. He demanded that the authorities should appoint only officers who are Ayyappa devotees for Sabarimala duty.