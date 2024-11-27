Kerala police baton turns protestor's life upside down

ALAPPUZHA: While the Congress celebrates the victory of Rahul Mamkootathil in the Palakkad bypoll, away from the arc lights in Kayamkulam a 36-year-old woman is hopping from one hospital to another due to the lasting health issues she started suffering following the police lathicharge during the Youth Congress’ Alappuzha Collectorate march in January to protest against Mamkootathil’s arrest.

For Megha Renjith, who was one of the protesters, the health issues caused as a result of the lathicharge have turned her life upside down as the doctors have been unable to diagnose her ailments even after 10 months. “My hands and legs pain severely when I stand for more than one hour. Sometimes it leads to heavy headache and vomiting,” says Megha, the mother to a six-year-old girl.

Her plight began on January 15, when she participated in the Youth Congress march in protest against the arrest of Mamkootathil, the Youth Congress state president, for his alleged role in the violent protests near the secretariat.

The police resorted to lathicharge in which many protesting leaders suffered injuries. Megha, the general secretary of Youth Congress, Alappuzha, was hit behind her head with a baton, and also behind the neck, on the vertebrae, a blow that damaged her cervical disk. She spent 15 days in a private medical college, and another 16 in a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.