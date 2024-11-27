Largest haven for Malabari goats in state to be set up in Kasaragod

KASARGOD: The Department of Animal Husbandry in Kasaragod, jointly with the Kasaragod Development Package (KDP), will soon launch the state’s largest goat farm at Kallali, in Bedadka grama panchayat.

The initiative, under the state government, is a first of its kind in Kerala. It aims to conserve and propagate the indigenous Malabari goat breed. The farm, which can accommodate about 1,000 goats simultaneously, will commence operation in two months with an initial strength of 200 as part of its breeding programme.

Manoju Kumar P K, Kasaragod district animal husbandry officer, said, “This is going to be Kerala’s largest government-run goat farm, dedicated to the conservation and breeding of the Malabari goat breed. Known as the ‘Hi-Tech Goat Farm’, the ambitious project was conceived in 2015, while the fund for the project was sanctioned in 2020. It continues to progress despite challenges. The initiative aims to provide purebred Malabari goats to individuals seeking to establish or expand their goat farming ventures.”

The farm is being built with the latest technology to accommodate the goats. The shed is 10ft high, while five blocks are being constructed with each accommodating 200 goats.

One of the blocks will house up to 190 female and 10 male goats, and work on it has already been completed.

The shed features a slatted floor to prevent urine from corroding the iron over time. This design has the added benefit of automatically directing waste downward, keeping the shed clean and tidy. The farm is being built on around 23 acres of land, where the officials have planted 500 jackfruit trees.

The project was launched at a time when the pure Malabari goat breed was facing the threat of dilution due to crossbreeding. Unlike those imported from other states, the Malabari breed is well-adapted to Kerala’s climate and exhibits superior disease resistance and ease of maintenance.

As a result, the demand for these goats has surged, especially in rural areas and neighbouring regions.

Manoju further explains that previously, many households owned Malabari goats. He noted that caring for five goats requires about the same efforts as caring for one cow, making the former suitable for average households.

Each Malabari goat produces approximately 1.5 litres of milk per day. Additionally, it is known for its prolific nature, often giving birth to multiple offspring in a single litter, benefiting the farmer. Each goat is priced at around Rs 9,000.