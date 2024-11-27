Next-gen leaders returning to Kerala to lead family businesses: CII-KPMG study

KOCHI: The next generation of leaders is returning to Kerala to lead family businesses with a vision for global expansion, fostering a professional mindset and stronger governance practices, according to a new report.

With rapid technological advancements, an increasing number of next-gen leaders are taking on board positions, stated Kerala - Empowering Next Generation, a report by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and KPMG in India.

The report highlights a paradigm shift in Kerala toward a more professional and governance-driven business environment.

Kerala's rich entrepreneurial history, dating back to the ancient Malabar Coast traders, continues to inspire new generations to innovate and expand their business horizons, the report noted.