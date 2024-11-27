Posters targeting BJP trio appear in Kozhikode after bypoll debacle
KOZHIKODE: In the aftermath of the BJP’s defeat in the Palakkad by-election, a political storm has kicked up in the party with posters targeting senior leaders K Surendran, V Muraleedharan, and P Raghunath surfacing in Kozhikode. The posters, put up by a group who call themselves “Save BJP,” label the trio as a “’Kuruva gang’” and demand their expulsion to “save the party.”
The posters have been spotted in multiple locations across Kozhikode. Strategically placed in prominent areas of the district, including near party offices and key public spaces, the posters have sparked widespread attention and debate among party workers and the public alike. The posters accuse the trio of being responsible for the party’s current woes, including the defeat in the Palakkad bypoll.
The posters appeared amid growing discontent within the BJP’s Kerala unit following the defeat of party candidate C Krishnakumar in the Palakkad constituency. The infighting has intensified as factions compete eagerly for control, with speculation about leadership changes adding to the tension.
Senior leader and former Union minister V Muraleedharan, whose name has been rumoured for the state president’s post, responded to media queries with cryptic remarks. While stating that he would express his views “at the right place,” he dismissed questions about his potential leadership role as hypothetical.
On the other hand, party state president K Surendran has been under pressure to resign after the by-election loss. While Surendran offered to step down, the BJP’s Central leadership, including Kerala in-charge Prakash Javadekar, rejected the idea, affirming that Surendran would continue in his role. Javadekar emphasised that the party had not sought any resignations and urged unity among party workers to resolve the ongoing crisis.
Amid this turmoil, internal rivalries have come to light. Senior leader P K Krishnadas has reportedly been pushing for Muraleedharan to assume the state president’s role, claiming he deserves another chance. However, Surendran has not held back in countering these efforts. At a press conference, he said Muraleedharan faced no demands for resignation when the BJP secured only 2,000 votes in Piravom during his tenure as state president.
The infighting has placed the Kerala BJP in a precarious position, with both camps vying for influence in the lead-up to organisational polls. While Muraleedharan appears keen on taking over the state leadership, Surendran continues to enjoy support from Delhi. Party sources said the next few weeks will be crucial as the party tries to navigate its internal divisions and chart a course forward.