Posters targeting BJP trio appear in Kozhikode after bypoll debacle

KOZHIKODE: In the aftermath of the BJP’s defeat in the Palakkad by-election, a political storm has kicked up in the party with posters targeting senior leaders K Surendran, V Muraleedharan, and P Raghunath surfacing in Kozhikode. The posters, put up by a group who call themselves “Save BJP,” label the trio as a “’Kuruva gang’” and demand their expulsion to “save the party.”

The posters have been spotted in multiple locations across Kozhikode. Strategically placed in prominent areas of the district, including near party offices and key public spaces, the posters have sparked widespread attention and debate among party workers and the public alike. The posters accuse the trio of being responsible for the party’s current woes, including the defeat in the Palakkad bypoll.

The posters appeared amid growing discontent within the BJP’s Kerala unit following the defeat of party candidate C Krishnakumar in the Palakkad constituency. The infighting has intensified as factions compete eagerly for control, with speculation about leadership changes adding to the tension.

Senior leader and former Union minister V Muraleedharan, whose name has been rumoured for the state president’s post, responded to media queries with cryptic remarks. While stating that he would express his views “at the right place,” he dismissed questions about his potential leadership role as hypothetical.