1,458 staffers drawing social security pension illegally; Kerala govt orders action

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Unearthing a major fraud, the finance department has identified 1,458 government employees, including gazetted officers, assistant professors, and higher secondary teachers, who were drawing social security pension illegally.

In light of the revelation, Finance Minister K N Balagopal has ordered strict disciplinary action against the erring employees. The government has decided to recover the money from them with interest.

Sources in the department said the illegal beneficiaries were receiving pensions that could be claimed before attaining the age of 60.

“These are pensions for the disabled people, unmarried and widows. There could be beneficiaries who enrolled in the scheme before getting a government job. However, they continued to draw pension after employment, which is illegal and punishable,” said an officer.

The two assistant professors in the list work in government colleges in Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad. Three illegal beneficiaries are higher secondary teachers. Health department had the highest number of illegal beneficiaries (373).

The Information Kerala Mission identified the illegal beneficiaries on the finance department’s instructions. The department said the checks would continue to ascertain whether there are more ineligible people.

The department resumed the checks in the wake of a rise in social security pension scheme applicants. Also, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had informed the assembly that the pension amount would be hiked.

Ineligible beneficiaries

1,458 govt employees; includes 2 asst profs, 3 higher secondary school teachers

Depts with highest number of offenders

Health: 373

Gen Edu: 224

Med Edu: 124

Indian Systems of Medicine: 114

Animal Husbandry: 74

Public Works: 47

Beneficiaries draw pension under five categories: Old age, disability, unmarried women aged above 50, agricultural labourers and widow or destitute

As per CM Pinarayi Vijayan, social security pension scheme has 62L beneficiaries. The previous LDF government spent E30,567.9 cr on pension payments in 5 years