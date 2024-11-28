Aravana in Parassinikadavu Muthappan’s name: Fake, says temple

KANNUR: Even deities are not safe from conniving traders.

The sale of aravana payasam by some shopkeepers, claiming it is the prasadam (sacred offering) of Parassinikadavu Muthappan, in Kannur has sparked concern among devotees.

The rampant sale of aravana by some shops near the temple in the deity’s name has prompted authorities of the Parassini Madappura Sree Muthappan temple to step in and issue a clarification.

“News related to Parassini Madappura Sree Muthappan is being circulated on social media. The mention of aravana payasam in the news has resulted in misunderstanding among devotees,” a release from the temple said. “Only steamed kidney beans and coconut kernel pieces are offered to Muthappan. Parassini Madappura has no connection with the traders doing business in the name of Sri Muthappan Aravana Payasam,” the release said.

The management has also served a notice on shops selling the aravana payasam. “It has been a few weeks since these shops started selling aravana payasam to devotees. As soon as we came to know about it, we issued a notice to the shop owners to remove the temple’s name from payasam containers. We do not want to create misunderstanding among devotees,” said a source close to the temple authorities.

Meanwhile, the temple management has suspended Balakrishnan Peruvannan, the ‘koladhari’ who performs Muthappan theyyam, after a video of him blessing devotees while not in theyyam attire went viral on social media.

“A video of a koladhari of Parassini Madappura, who is misleading devotees by giving blessings while not wearing a kolam without the permission or consent of the Madappura authorities for selfish reasons, is circulating on social media. The Madappura authorities have taken action against the koladhari. Devotees should be vigilant against such anti-traditional activities that tarnish the name of the Madappura,” the release said.