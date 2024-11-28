Government fixes ToR for Ramachandran Nair commission inquiring Munambam land issue

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has published a gazette defining the terms of reference of C N Ramachandran Nair Commission that was constituted to find a lasting solution in Mumambam issue over the ownership of land, which the Waqf board claims has been encroached upon by the current residents.

The terms of reference set for the commission has made it clear that it will be identifying the current nature, extent and position of the land that belong to the old survey number 18/1 of the then Vadakkekara village of the erstwhile Travancore state.

The commission will also inquire and report on how to protect theright and interests of the bonafide occuppants of the disputed land and recommend the measures that should be taken by the state government. The commission has been stipulated to complete the inquiry and submit its report within three months.

The decision was taken by the state government to appoint a judicial commission to resolve the deadlock over the land during a high-level meeting that was chaired by CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

About 610 families have been affected in Munambam after the Waqf Board claimed rights over their land. The state government had maintained that the residents with valid documents will not be evicted and directed the Waqf board not to issue any further notices.