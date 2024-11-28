Governor Arif Mohammed Khan picks academics of his choice as VCs in KTU, Kerala digital varsity

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sidelining the state government’s recommendations, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday appointed new vice-chancellors for Digital University, Kerala (DUK) and the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU). The two appointments have been made on a temporary basis.

Khan, in his capacity as the Chancellor, appointed Ciza Thomas, former VC of KTU as the VC of the digital varsity. The governor also appointed K Sivaprasad, Professor, Department of Ship Technology, Cusat, as the vice chancellor of KTU until further orders.

A Raj Bhavan notification said the two academics shall exercise the powers and perform the duties of the Vice Chancellor, pending the appointment of a VC in both varsities on a permanent basis. The CPM-led LDF government in Kerala and Governor Khan have been at loggerheads over various issues, including the appointment of VCs in various universities across the state.

The new VC appointments were necessitated after the term of DUK Vice Chancellor Saji Gopinath, who was also VC in-charge of KTU, ended last month. The state government had submitted panels of senior professors to officiate as VCs in both universities. However, citing a Supreme Court verdict on VC appointments, the governor had maintained that the government cannot have any role in the selection process.

In the wake of the government providing a panel of names as VC probables, the governor had approached the High Court seeking clarification. It was the court that had annulled Ciza’s appointment as KTU VC and directed the governor to appoint the VC from a panel of names provided by the government. With the court refusing to interfere in the matter, Khan went ahead and appointed academics of his choice as VCs.