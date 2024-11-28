Gulf returnee found dead in field, police suspect foul play in Thrissur

THRISSUR: A 51-year-old man was found dead in an agricultural field near his home in Virupakka, Wadakkanchery, after an alleged electrocution. The deceased, Shareef of Nadathara House, a Gulf returnee, was discovered on Thursday morning.

Initial reports suggested that he may have been electrocuted by a trap set for wild boar. However, police have raised suspicions of foul play, as the posts that would typically carry the electric supply were found removed near the body. Shareef's left hand bore severe burn marks, further intensifying speculation.

Forensic experts and officers from the Kunnamkulam KSEB arrived at the scene and conducted a preliminary investigation. Kunnamkulam ACPT R. Santhosh also visited the site and initiated an inquiry.

Shareef had reportedly left his house on Wednesday night. His body was discovered in the field, approximately half a kilometre from his residence. The land where the body was found belongs to another local resident. Authorities believe the incident occurred during the night.

"Whether Shareef was attempting to install a wild boar trap or something else happened will be thoroughly investigated," said a police officer.

A post-mortem examination has been ordered to uncover further details. "A post-mortem can reveal further details," added an officer from Wadakkanchery police station.

A case of unnatural death has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.