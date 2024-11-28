In battle for survival, Kerala’s sacred groves get a tech mate

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Technology is set to the change the course of conservation of scared groves in the state. A project jointly carried out by Digital University of Kerala (DUK) and Environmental Resources Research Centre (ERRC) for the Union ministry of Earth Sciences has created an Android-based mobile application – named ‘Sacred Groves’ – and a web-based dashboard powered by Geospatial Technology with mapped data of all the sacred groves (kavus) in Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts. The report of the pilot project will be submitted to the ministry soon.

The three districts were selected as they represent a cross-section of the state’s geographical terrain, covering coastal lowlands, midlands and highlands.

Besides, Alappuzha is the only district in the state with no forest cover, but is unusually home to many endemic and endangered plant and tree species.

“We selected groves covering an area of five cents or more as this would lead to actionable interference,” Dr T Radhakrishnan T, professor of geospatial analytics at DUK, told TNIE.

The study analysed vegetation, floral composition, diversity and estimated the carbon storage of individual groves. We also assessed spatial changes using multi-temporal satellite imagery,” he said.

According to the study, of the 738 sacred groves in the three districts, 422 have adequate vegetation cover. A total of 561 species were recorded: 206 trees, 108 shrubs, 132 climbers and 115 herbs) Animal species were avoided. A total of 62 endemic species were also recorded.

A total of 174 identified species figure on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) red list.

The study spotted species such as ‘syzgiumstocksil,’ which is considered critically endangered. Species like ‘mysticafatuavar,’ ‘maanifica,’ and ‘anacolosadensiflora’ are categorised as endangered while, ‘vatria indica,’ ‘hopeaponga,’ and ‘parviflora’ are considered vulnerable.