Kerala couple sues government hospital, scanning centres for failing to detect genetic disorders

ALAPPUZHA: A couple from Alappuzha began a legal battle against the government doctors and a scanning centre for their failure to detect genetic disorders in their newborn child after the woman underwent ultrasound scans seven times during her pregnancy.

Surumy, 34, a native of Navarojipurayidam in Alappuzha municipality, delivered a child with deformities in the face, hole in the heart and lungs.

Her husband, Anish, is a taxi driver and is the only breadwinner in the family. The couple have two other daughters.

The two senior doctors of Alappuzha Beach Woman And Children (WAC) Hospital treated her from the beginning of pregnancy. They advised scanning at different intervals of seven times during the pregnancy.

However, the ultrasound scanning was carried out in two centres in Alappuzha, and it failed to identify any deformity, the couple said.

After delivery, the parents petitioned the district collector and police chief against two doctors of WAC Hospital and the laboratories. The police have started an investigation into the case. After the issue became controversial, the health minister ordered a probe into the incident.