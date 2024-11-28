Kerala govt cabinet nod for supplementary deal with Adani on Vizhinjam international port

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cabinet gave approval for the state government to enter into a supplementary concession agreement with Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited on the Vizhinjam International Port project.

As per the draft agreement, the state will extend the project period by five years considering the delay caused due to Covid and natural disasters including Ockhi and floods.

The second and final phase of the Vizhinjam port, which was to be completed in 2045, will be completed by 2028. Unlike the previous agreement, all phases of the port will be completed by this time. These phases will see Adani Port making a new investment of Rs 10,000 crore within 4 years. Once the project is completed, the minimum capacity of the port will be 30 lakh TEU.

As per the draft agreement, the state will levy Rs 43.8 crore as fine from the concessionaire for delaying the project. Earlier the state demanded Rs 219 crore as fine for the delay. The remaining amount will be withheld till 2028. If the project cannot be fully completed in 2028, the five-year extension of the contract period will be cancelled. The government will also recover the withheld amount, as per the draft.

The agreement was necessitated following the withdrawal of the arbitration proceedings. The cabinet approved the supplementary agreement after seeking the advice of the Law Department and the Advocate General.

OTHER DECISIONS

The cabinet has asked the Justice C N Ramachandran Nair Commission, appointed to find a permanent solution to the ownership issue in the Munambam issue, to submit the report in three months. The cabinet has assigned the Chief Secretary to prepare the matters for consideration of the judicial commission. The Ernakulam District Collector has been assigned to set up the necessary office and other facilities for the commission on time.