Kerala govt puts speculation to rest, decides against raising retirement age

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Putting speculation to rest, the state government has decided not to raise the retirement age of government employees.

The cabinet on Wednesday approved the recommendations, with some amendments, of the secretary-level committee headed by the chief secretary that examined the recommendations of the fourth Administrative Reforms Commission.

The previous revision was done in 2012 when the then UDF government raised the retirement age from 55 to 56 years. It applied to employees appointed before April 1, 2013, who come under the Old Pension Scheme or ‘pay-as-you-go with defined benefits’. The commission had recommended raising their retirement age to 60, but the government has decided against it.

Those recruited after April 1, 2013, come under the National Pension System in which the retirement age is 60 years.

It was speculated that the state government, in view of the financial crisis, may raise the retirement age, and that a decision to this effect would be announced in the coming state budget. However, youth organisations affiliated to different political parties had urged the government against raising the age, saying it would adversely affect those waiting for government jobs. Candidates figuring in various PSC rank lists had also urged the government to speed up appointments.

Two years ago, the government had uniformly raised the retirement age of employees in all state public sector units to 60. However, it backtracked following widespread protests from various corners, including Left-affiliated youth outfits.

Panel mooted to solve transfer disputes

The cabinet also decided to task the Administrative Reforms Commission to formulate the Kerala Civil Service Code by combining the KSR, KS & SSR and Conduct Rules.