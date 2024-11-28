Kerala signs revised agreement with Adani for Vizhinjam Port project

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government has entered into a supplementary concession agreement with Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited regarding the Vizhinjam International Port project.

The revised agreement, signed on Thursday, follows the withdrawal of arbitration proceedings and is intended to benefit the state, according to Port Minister V. N. Vasavan.

"Under the new agreement, we will start receiving revenue from the port operations by 2034, instead of 2039 as stated in the original agreement. All phases of the project will now be completed by 2028, instead of 2045. Furthermore, the port's minimum installed capacity will be increased from 30 lakh TEUs to 45 lakh TEUs," said the minister.