Search for ‘Microbial Friends’ takes Professor from Kerala to ends of the earth

KOCHI: A journey to make new microbial friends – this is how Dr Femi Anna Thomas, assistant professor in the Department of Zoology at Union Christian College, Aluva, likes to describe her scientific expeditions to the polar regions of the Earth. She is no stranger to the icy wilderness of the Arctic and now the Antarctic as well.

Marking another milestone in her resume, Dr Femi is all set to embark on another expedition. She previously participated in the Indian Arctic Expeditions in 2017 and 2018, where she conducted pioneering PhD research on bacterial diversity and metal-bacterial interactions in Arctic glaciers and marine ecosystems.

She expressed her joy over being selected to participate in the 44th Indian Scientific Expedition to Antarctica. Dr Femi says, “I will be part of a scientific mission to Antarctica from December 2024 to March 2025. I will focus on a critical and timely research topic: ‘Understanding Microplastic Pollution and Plastisphere Community Dynamics in Antarctic Environments: Implications for Conservation and Management’” Dr Femi is doing the project in collaboration with Dr Anu Gopinath, professor and head of the Department of Aquatic Environment Management at Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS).

Speaking Amore about the mission, she says, “The mission has been approved by the National Committee on Polar Program (NCPP) and facilitated by the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR) under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Goa.

It aims to shed light on the far-reaching impacts of microplastics and associated microbial communities in one of the planet’s most pristine ecosystems.” As for how she got selected for the expedition, she says, “It was not an easy process!”

Dr Femi had to undergo and clear the stringent medical examination at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

“After that, I had to complete the snow acclimatisation training that was conducted by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at Auli in Uttarakhand, in August. The rigorous 11-day programme included trekking, rock-craft, rappelling, and snow-tent pitching, all designed to prepare the team for the extreme Antarctic conditions.”

“The training was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, teaching us teamwork and resilience in the face of harsh environments,” she adds. Dr Femi’s Antarctic mission will involve an ocean voyage for sampling and intensive fieldwork near India’s Antarctic research stations, Bharati and Maitri. Her study will contribute to the global understanding of environmental conservation and sustainable management practices for polar regions.