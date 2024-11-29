Arrest in Kerala's Perinthalmanna heist revives speculation over violinist Balabhaskar’s death

MALAPPURAM: An arrest in the Perinthalmanna gold robbery case has reignited discussions about the death of violinist Balabhaskar.

Among the nine individuals arrested last Sunday in connection with the theft of 3 kilogram of gold ornaments from Yusuf and his brother Shanavas, owners of KM Jewellery in Perinthalmanna, was Arjun, of Kuriyedath Mana, Patturakkal, who was driving Balabhaskar’s car at the time of the tragic accident.

The arrest has led to renewed speculation about the possible involvement of the gold mafia in the violinist’s death.

“So far, 13 people have been arrested in the robbery case. Among the nine arrested on Sunday is Arjun, who has since been remanded in judicial custody,” said police.